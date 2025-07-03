Explosion occurs at ammunition depot in temporarily occupied Khartsyzk in Donetsk Oblast – videos

A media outlet has reported that a strike on an ammunition depot in temporarily occupied Khartsyzk in Donetsk Oblast caused a powerful explosion.

Source: Novyny Donbasu (Donbas News), a local Telegram channel

Details: The report does not specify who conducted the strike, but speaks about a fire and subsequent detonations.

Advertisement:

Quote: "A strike on an ammunition depot in occupied Khartsyzk in Donetsk Oblast caused a powerful explosion.

A fire broke out at the scene and secondary detonations are ongoing."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!