Explosion occurs at ammunition depot in temporarily occupied Khartsyzk in Donetsk Oblast – videos
Thursday, 3 July 2025, 00:22
A media outlet has reported that a strike on an ammunition depot in temporarily occupied Khartsyzk in Donetsk Oblast caused a powerful explosion.
Source: Novyny Donbasu (Donbas News), a local Telegram channel
Details: The report does not specify who conducted the strike, but speaks about a fire and subsequent detonations.
Advertisement:
Quote: "A strike on an ammunition depot in occupied Khartsyzk in Donetsk Oblast caused a powerful explosion.
A fire broke out at the scene and secondary detonations are ongoing."
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!