Pentagon says it is advising Trump on military assistance to Ukraine

The Pentagon is providing recommendations to US President Donald Trump on the issue of military assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster, citing Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell during a briefing

Quote from Parnell: "The Department [of Defense] is rigorously examining and adapting its approach towards achieving this objective [ending the war], while also preserving US military readiness and defence priorities that support the president's America First agenda."

Advertisement:

Details: Parnell added that this review is being conducted to ensure that US military assistance aligns with the country's defence priorities.

Quote from Parnell: "We will not be providing any updates to specific quantities or types of munitions being provided to Ukraine or the timelines associated with these transfers, but the secretary will continue to make recommendations to the president for his decision on military assistance to Ukraine going forward."

Details: Parnell noted that this step is aimed at assessing exactly what munitions are being sent and where.

Meanwhile, he did not specify which weapons the review concerns, when it will be completed or which other countries might be affected.

The United States is also known to supply military equipment to Israel and Taiwan.

Background:

On 1 July, the White House confirmed that the Pentagon had paused the delivery of certain air defence missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine because of concerns over dwindling US weapons stockpiles.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said it had not received any official notification regarding a suspension or revision of the delivery schedule for US military aid and has requested a phone call with its US counterparts.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is engaging with the US at working levels to clarify details regarding the reported suspension of military aid.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he understands the US administration’s desire to prioritise its own interests, but still calls for continued military support for Ukraine.

The US State Department has denied any involvement in decisions regarding the supply of military assistance to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!