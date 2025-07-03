EU diplomacy chief urges China to stop supporting Russia's war against Ukraine

Support provided by Chinese companies to Russia in the war against Ukraine poses a serious threat to European security, Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said.

Details: Kallas raised the matter with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Brussels during the 13th Strategic Dialogue between the European Union and China.

She emphasised the serious threat posed to European security by Chinese companies backing Russia's illegal war.

Kallas has called on China to immediately stop all matériel support benefiting Russia's defence industry.

In addition, she has urged China to support a full and unconditional ceasefire and a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on full respect for the UN Charter.

In April, Kallas referred to China as the "key enabler" of Russia in the war, commenting on reports about Chinese citizens participating in the war against Ukraine.

European officials report that China has reduced shipments of certain drone components to Western buyers while increasing deliveries to Russia.

