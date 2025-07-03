All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU diplomacy chief urges China to stop supporting Russia's war against Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 3 July 2025, 04:08
EU diplomacy chief urges China to stop supporting Russia's war against Ukraine
Kaja Kallas. Photo: Getty Images

Support provided by Chinese companies to Russia in the war against Ukraine poses a serious threat to European security, Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said.

Source: European External Action Service

Details: Kallas raised the matter with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Brussels during the 13th Strategic Dialogue between the European Union and China.

Advertisement:

She emphasised the serious threat posed to European security by Chinese companies backing Russia's illegal war.

Kallas has called on China to immediately stop all matériel support benefiting Russia's defence industry.

In addition, she has urged China to support a full and unconditional ceasefire and a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on full respect for the UN Charter.

Background

  • In April, Kallas referred to China as the "key enabler" of Russia in the war, commenting on reports about Chinese citizens participating in the war against Ukraine.
  • European officials report that China has reduced shipments of certain drone components to Western buyers while increasing deliveries to Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUChinaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
EU
Ukrainian deputy PM explains what Ukraine does to unblock EU accession process
Ukraine aligns with EU sanctions against Russia, Belarus and Iran
European Commission sees Hungary's "referendum" on Ukraine's EU accession as "non-binding"
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: