Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 3 July 2025, 06:56
Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day
Fire being launched. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded and 101 vehicles and fuel tankers over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,023,090 (+1,000) military personnel;
  • 10,986 (+1) tanks;
  • 22,936 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,815 (+21) artillery systems;
  • 1,427 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,191 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 420 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 43,098 (+85) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,436 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 53,887 (+101) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,922 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

