Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day

Russia has lost 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded and 101 vehicles and fuel tankers over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,023,090 (+1,000) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,986 (+1) tanks;

tanks; 22,936 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 29,815 (+21) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,427 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,191 (+0) air defence systems;

420 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

43,098 (+85) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,436 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

53,887 (+101) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,922 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

