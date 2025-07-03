All Sections
Battlefield sees 185 clashes in 24 hours, with nearly 60 Russian assaults repelled on Pokrovsk front

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 3 July 2025, 08:14
A Ukrainian machine gunner in action. Photo: Getty Images

A total of 185 combat clashes have been recorded on 12 fronts over the past day, with 58 assaults repelled by Ukrainian defenders on the Pokrovsk front. The Russians also attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 25 times on the South Slobozhanshchyna front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 3 July

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks. Over the past day, the Russians have conducted nine airstrikes, dropping a total of 19 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 360 artillery attacks, particularly 19 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians mounted 25 attempts to break through Ukrainian defensive lines near the settlements of Hlyboke, Zelene, Vovchansk, Milove and Ambarne and towards Mytrofanivka and Mala Shapkivka.

On the Kupiansk front, nine Russian attacks have been recorded over the past day. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove and Zelenyi Hai and towards Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 18 times, trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Ridkodub, Torske, Hrekivka, Hryhorivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Karpivka and Kolodiazi and towards Cherneshchyna, Shandryholove, Serednie and Novyi Myr.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian soldiers successfully stopped three Russian attacks towards Fedorivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked five times towards Bondarne and Markove and near Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 11 attacks near Toretsk, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka and Rusyn Yar and towards Pleshchiivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 58 Russian assaults near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Myrne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Novoserhiivka, Dachne, Oleksiivka and Horikhove and towards Volodymyrivka, Novopavlivka, Razine and Molodetske.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 19 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Yalta, Myrne, Piddubne and Shevchenko.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians assaulted the positions of Ukraine’s defence forces once in the vicinity of Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled two Russian attacks.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

