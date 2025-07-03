Russians attack Ukraine with 52 drones: seven hits recorded

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 52 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 2 July. Ukrainian air defence units have successfully downed 40 drones, but seven hits have been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:00, air defence has downed 40 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the country's east and south. Twenty-two drones were shot down by firepower and 18 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare."

Details: The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

"Seven hits by enemy UAVs were recorded, while debris from downed aerial assets fell at one location," the Air Force stated.

Background: On the night of 2-3 July, a Russian drone hit a nine-storey building in Odesa, causing a fire and injuring four people.

