Russians attack Ukraine with 52 drones: seven hits recorded

Iryna BalachukThursday, 3 July 2025, 08:15
Russians attack Ukraine with 52 drones: seven hits recorded
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: Air Command Skhid (East) on Facebook

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 52 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 2 July. Ukrainian air defence units have successfully downed 40 drones, but seven hits have been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:00, air defence has downed 40 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the country's east and south. Twenty-two drones were shot down by firepower and 18 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare."

Details: The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

"Seven hits by enemy UAVs were recorded, while debris from downed aerial assets fell at one location," the Air Force stated.

Background: On the night of 2-3 July, a Russian drone hit a nine-storey building in Odesa, causing a fire and injuring four people.

Ukrainian Special Forces strike Borisoglebsk air base, home to Russian fighter jets
High-voltage line powering Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant restored
Russian strike causes blackout at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Zelenskyy shares details of his conversation with Trump
Germany confirms having talks with US on sending Patriot systems to Ukraine, says Bloomberg
Ukraine brings back another group of defenders and civilians from Russian captivity – photos, video
