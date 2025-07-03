Russians attack medical facility in Kherson, damaging a building and ambulances – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Russian forces carried out a UAV attack on a medical facility in the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson, damaging a building, ambulances and civilian vehicles.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Several ambulances and civilian cars have been damaged as a result of explosives being dropped from UAVs. In addition, windows in one medical facility building were shattered."

Details: The authorities added that there had been no casualties.

Background: On the morning of 3 July, the Russians attacked civilians in Kherson with drones, injuring two people.

