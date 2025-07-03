All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack medical facility in Kherson, damaging a building and ambulances – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 3 July 2025, 10:05
Russians attack medical facility in Kherson, damaging a building and ambulances – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Russian forces carried out a UAV attack on a medical facility in the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson, damaging a building, ambulances and civilian vehicles.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Several ambulances and civilian cars have been damaged as a result of explosives being dropped from UAVs. In addition, windows in one medical facility building were shattered."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson.
Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram  

Details: The authorities added that there had been no casualties.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson.   
Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson. 
Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Background: On the morning of 3 July, the Russians attacked civilians in Kherson with drones, injuring two people.  

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Khersondrones
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Kherson
Russian drones attack two elderly people in Kherson
Russians attack Kherson in early morning, injuring man
Russians hit hospital in Kherson, injuring eight people – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: