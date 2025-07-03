Number of injured in Russian strike on Poltava military enlistment office rises to 47 – photos
The number of people injured in the Russian attack on the city of Poltava on 3 July has risen to 47.
Source: National Police of Ukraine
Details: Police officers, emergency workers, medics, utility workers, volunteers and law enforcement officials are working at the scene, assisting those affected.
The Russians carried out another large-scale drone strike on Poltava on Thursday morning.
The Ukrainian Ground Forces report there were two hits: one on the premises of Poltava City military enlistment office, the other on the premises of the Poltava Oblast military enlistment office. Both military facilities are located in a densely built-up urban area.
The attack damaged houses, apartment buildings, as well as shops and cars.
