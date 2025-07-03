All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Number of injured in Russian strike on Poltava military enlistment office rises to 47 – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 3 July 2025, 16:28
Number of injured in Russian strike on Poltava military enlistment office rises to 47 – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Poltava. Photo: National Police

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on the city of Poltava on 3 July has risen to 47.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Details: Police officers, emergency workers, medics, utility workers, volunteers and law enforcement officials are working at the scene, assisting those affected.

Advertisement:

The Russians carried out another large-scale drone strike on Poltava on Thursday morning.

The Ukrainian Ground Forces report there were two hits: one on the premises of Poltava City military enlistment office, the other on the premises of the Poltava Oblast military enlistment office. Both military facilities are located in a densely built-up urban area.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Poltava.
Photo: National Police

The attack damaged houses, apartment buildings, as well as shops and cars.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PoltavaShahed dronewarRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Poltava
Two military enlistment officers and two servicewomen injured in Russian drone strike on Poltava
Russian drone attack on Poltava: enlistment office ablaze, 2 killed, 11 injured – photos, video
Poltava under Russian UAV attack: explosions heard in city
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: