Von der Leyen: EU to step up support for Ukraine in response to US aid suspension

Following the suspension of some types of US military aid to Ukraine, the European Union must strengthen its own support for Ukraine.

Source: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as reported by European Pravda correspondent

Details: Speaking during a media briefing in Copenhagen on the occasion of Denmark's assumption of the EU presidency, Von der Leyen stated that the suspension of US aid sends a message to the EU that it needs to scale up its own support for Kyiv.

Quote: "For us, it's a clear signal, a clear message to step up our own support. So ramping up our European defence capacities, not only at the level of the European Union but at a continental level."

More details: Von der Leyen recalled that the EU has already provided military assistance to Ukraine worth around €50 billion, including equipment.

Quote: "Denmark has shown with its significant deliveries as of the start of the war how to do it, from a much-needed artillery to F-16s, for example. I, for my part, can only recommend using SAFE now.

Here are 150 billion euros. The member states can take this money and either buy military equipment and give it to Ukraine, or they can take this money and invest it in the extremely efficient Ukrainian defence industry."

Background:

As reported by European Pravda, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also arrived in Denmark on Thursday 3 July, to take part in the official ceremony marking the start of Denmark’s EU presidency.

Zelenskyy intends to discuss the expansion of the Danish model – where European countries fund contracts for weapons production in Ukraine and for supplying Ukraine with arms in general.

The Ukrainian president also stated that Ukraine is cooperating with the US "at working levels" to clarify the details of military aid deliveries following media reports of a suspension.

