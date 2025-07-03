Kremlin reveals details of Putin–Trump phone call

Yuriy Ushakov, aide to Vladimir Putin, has told Russian propagandist media that during his phone conversation with the US President, the Kremlin leader discussed the situation in the Middle East and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Russian outlet RBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ushakov stated that Putin congratulated Donald Trump on the upcoming US Independence Day and remarked that "Russia played a significant role in the founding of the American state".

Advertisement:

"Of course, the issue of Ukraine was discussed. Trump again raised the matter of ending the hostilities as soon as possible. Putin said that we are continuing to seek a political and negotiated resolution to the conflict," he added.

Ushakov noted that the conversation also touched on the situations in Syria, Iran and the broader Middle East.

He also said that a potential face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin was mentioned but added that "the idea is still floating in the air".

Background:

Earlier on 3 July, Trump had stated that he was scheduled to speak with the Kremlin leader at around 17:00 Kyiv time. Their previous conversation took place on 14 June, amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel.

Commenting on the dialogue between the Russian and US leaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed doubt that they had many shared ideas.

Zelenskyy himself is preliminarily scheduled to hold a phone call with Donald Trump on Friday 4 July.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!