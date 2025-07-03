Russians strike village in Donetsk Oblast with FPV drone: one killed, five injured

Russian forces struck the village of Illinivka in the Kramatorsk district with a FPV drone on the evening of 3 July, killing one man and injuring five other civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The Russians targeted the residential area with an attack drone. A 47-year-old man was killed near his home. His 44-year-old wife and 74-year-old mother sustained injuries.

Additionally, a 65-year-old woman and her 37-year-old son were wounded in the street. A 70-year-old woman also sustained injuries.

The people injured in the attack have blast injuries, multiple shrapnel wounds and concussion. Doctors have assessed the condition of some of them as moderate, while one civilian is in a critical condition.

