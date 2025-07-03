Two people injured in Poltava district due to UAV attack
Thursday, 3 July 2025, 23:33
Two people have been injured in a Russian drone attack on the Poltava district on the evening of 3 July.
Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "A car on the grounds of a private property was damaged by the fall of debris of enemy drones in the Poltava district. One person has been injured. Doctors are providing all the necessary treatment."
Advertisement:
Details: Later it became known that another person had been injured in the Poltava district by falling UAV debris.
Background:
- On the evening of 3 July, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Ukraine.
- On the morning of 3 July, the Russians attacked Poltava with drones, causing a fire at a military enlistment office.
- The most recent reports indicate that two people were killed and 59 injured in the Russian attack on Poltava on 3 July.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!