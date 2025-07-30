All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 30 July 2025, 09:08
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
Olena Duma. Photo: Facebook

Olena Duma, who headed Ukraine’s Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), has submitted her resignation.

Source: ARMA’s press service

Details: Duma has asked the government to accept her resignation, noting that she made this decision on the day the law aimed at strengthening ARMA’s institutional capacity came into force.

Advertisement:

Duma stated that during her tenure, the agency underwent critical stages of transformation. In particular, ARMA’s performance has improved, transparent mechanisms have been introduced through the Prozorro system, international cooperation has been significantly expanded and the modernisation of the Register of Seized Assets has been launched.

Quote: "As of today, all these changes are finally officially enshrined in Ukrainian law."

More details: The next important step for the agency, she said, is an international audit. Duma signed her resignation to ensure this process takes place independently.

She said she was certain that ARMA’s future head would continue these reforms in the proper manner.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA)
Advertisement:
Moldovan president accuses Russia of planning interference in parliamentary elections
Ukrainian government dismisses Olena Duma as head of Asset Recovery and Management Agency
Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones: livestock killed, two people injured – photos
Ukrainian military warns of encirclement risk near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad
All News
Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA)
Zelenskyy signs laws on asset recovery agency reform and on factoring
Head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency supports law restricting anti-corruption institutions
Zelenskyy's new envoy for US Stefanishyna says she has nothing to do with corruption scandal involving her ex
RECENT NEWS
12:34
Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet
12:24
Moldovan president accuses Russia of planning interference in parliamentary elections
12:15
Ukrainian government dismisses Olena Duma as head of Asset Recovery and Management Agency
12:06
Ukrainian intelligence presents new evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children
12:04
Australia sanctions Russia's shadow fleet for first time
12:01
Man dies in hospital after being injured in 29 July Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
10:57
Ukrainian special forces kill 7 Russian soldiers and seize positions on North Slobozhanshchyna front – video
10:15
Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war
09:28
Russia attacks Ukraine with 78 UAVs, including 8 jet-powered drones in country's north
09:08
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: