Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency

Olena Duma, who headed Ukraine’s Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), has submitted her resignation.

Source: ARMA’s press service

Details: Duma has asked the government to accept her resignation, noting that she made this decision on the day the law aimed at strengthening ARMA’s institutional capacity came into force.

Advertisement:

Duma stated that during her tenure, the agency underwent critical stages of transformation. In particular, ARMA’s performance has improved, transparent mechanisms have been introduced through the Prozorro system, international cooperation has been significantly expanded and the modernisation of the Register of Seized Assets has been launched.

Quote: "As of today, all these changes are finally officially enshrined in Ukrainian law."

More details: The next important step for the agency, she said, is an international audit. Duma signed her resignation to ensure this process takes place independently.

She said she was certain that ARMA’s future head would continue these reforms in the proper manner.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!