Group of Ukrainian children who studied online in Ukrainian schools brought back from Russian occupation

Another group of children has been brought back from Russian-occupied territories to Ukraine. Among them are teenagers who continued their education online in Ukrainian schools, as well as a girl who had no contact with her family for years.

Details: Among those rescued are two teenagers, aged 17 and 16, who found themselves under Russian occupation after the full-scale invasion began. Despite constant pressure and risks, they refused to attend Russian schools and continued their education online in Ukrainian schools.

"Now both teenagers are safe and will be able to continue their lives and studies in free Ukraine," the initiative said.

Eight-year-old Mariia (name changed for safety reasons) was also brought back to Ukraine. She had been living in Russia for a long time and, for a certain period, had no contact with her family, who did not know her whereabouts or what had happened to her.

"Last year, Mariia’s grandmother asked for help to organise her evacuation. Today, Mariia is already in free Ukraine with her father, grandfather and grandmother, whom she had not seen for several years," the initiative added.

Background: Earlier, a teenage girl from Mariupol who had lived in Russia for three years but continued to study online in a Ukrainian school was also brought back to Ukraine.

