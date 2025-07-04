Russians attack Ukraine with missiles and strike drones, 21 injured

Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Ukraine on the evening of 3 July. After midnight, Russia targeted Kyiv with Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. Damage has been reported in five districts of Kyiv Oblast and several areas of the capital. Early reports indicate that 21 people have been injured.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Air Force: "The enemy’s drone attack is ongoing! Dozens of groups of enemy UAVs are in Ukrainian airspace! Remain in safe locations."

Advertisement:

Details: Reports of air defence operations and falling debris have come in from Kyiv.

In the Poltava district, a piece of UAV debris fell on a house, damaging a car and injuring one person who is now receiving medical treatment. Later, another injured person was reported in the same district.

The Air Force then warned that the drones were heading towards the cities of Kyiv, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih, Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Zhytomyr.

At 00:24, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that a MiG-31K aircraft had launched a Kinzhal missile towards Kyiv. Explosions were heard in the capital just minutes after the warning.

As of 03:59, damage had been recorded in the Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kyiv. More than 13 sites were hit, most of them in residential areas.

Fires in several locations has led to high concentrations of combustion gases in the air, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko stated.

As of now, eight people have been reported injured in the nighttime combined attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv Oblast, damage was recorded at 11 sites across five districts.

As of 04:52, the number of people injured in Kyiv had risen to 14. Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported 12 of them had been taken to hospital and two received medical treatment on the spot.

As of 05:40, Kyiv’s railway infrastructure was reported damaged. Passenger train services are partially restricted and some routes are delayed by up to two hours.

As of 06:42, the number of casualties in Kyiv had increased to 19. Five people are being treated on an outpatient basis and 14 have been taken to hospital, Klitschko said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!