Ukraine's Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile strike on Kyiv at 02:30 in the morning of 4 July. Several explosions have been heard in the city.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "A ballistic missile towards Kyiv! Vasylkiv, take cover! Yet another ballistic missile towards Kyiv!"

Details: Several explosions were heard in the city.

