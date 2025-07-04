All Sections
Democratic senators initiate investigation into Trump's suspension of sanctions against Russia – The Hill

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 4 July 2025, 04:35
Ukrainian and US flags. Photo: Getty Images

Three Democratic US senators have launched an investigation into the reasons behind the more than five-month pause by President Donald Trump's administration in introducing new sanctions against Russia due to its war against Ukraine.

Source: The Hill, citing a joint statement by senators Jeanne Shaheen, Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons

Details: The senators stated that since the beginning of President Trump's second term, the US has not imposed any new sanctions against Russia and, in some cases, has even eased existing restrictions.

"Instead of taking clearly available steps to pressure the aggressors, President Trump is doing nothing and we will be investigating this missed opportunity to push for an end to this war," the senators said in a joint statement.

According to The New York Times, Washington under President Joe Biden imposed over 6,200 sanctions – averaging more than 170 per month – targeting companies, trade and financial operations that support Russia's war machine.

The senators believe that the lack of pressure from the US is allowing Putin to continue waging war against Ukraine.

"Americans should be asking why a president who says he wants to end a major war is instead letting the aggressor run rampant," they wrote.

Quote: "On top of halting key assistance to Ukraine, President Trump has blocked regular updates to our sanctions and export controls for five months and counting – enabling a growing wave of evaders in China and around the world to continue supplying Russia's war machine."

Details: The senators added that the refusal to use existing tools "emboldens Putin to keep fighting".

