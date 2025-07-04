All Sections
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure and houses – photo

Iryna BalachukFriday, 4 July 2025, 07:50
Damaged roof. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs, FPV drones and artillery, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defenders downed 14 enemy UAVs over the oblast overnight and in the early morning. A house and two garages were damaged in the attack on the Mohyliv hromada in the Dnipro district." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Damage caused by the Russian attack. 
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians used artillery and FPV drones to attack the Nikopol district. The city of Nikopol as well as the Pokrovske, Marhanets and Myrove hromadas came under Russian fire. Infrastructure and a house were damaged there.

Lysak said no casualties had been recorded.

