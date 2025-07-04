Battlefield sees almost 150 clashes over past day, with over 50 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Pokrovsk front on the map. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 148 combat clashes have been recorded on the battlefield over the past day, with 54 of them occurring on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 4 July

Quote: "In total, 148 combat clashes were recorded over the past day. Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes and 67 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using two missiles and 109 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 6,527 attacks, including 119 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 3,786 kamikaze drones to strike targets."

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian attacks. Over the past day, the Russians have conducted 11 airstrikes, dropping a total of 21 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 333 artillery attacks, particularly two from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, there were 10 combat clashes near the settlements of Vovchansk and Ambarne.

On the Kupiansk front, four Russian attacks have been recorded over the past day. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Kindrashivka and Zahryzove and towards Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 19 times, trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Nadiia and towards Serebrianka, Dronivka and Shandryholove.

On the Siversk front, four Russian attacks occurred near Vyimka, Serebrianka and Fedorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled a Russian attack towards Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted seven attacks near Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka and towards Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove and Katerynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 54 Russian assaults near the settlements of Myrne, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Razine, Promin, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka and Dachne and towards Novoekonomichne, Novopavlivka, Myrnohrad, Novopidhorodne and Sofiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled 13 Russian attacks yesterday near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Vilne Pole, Myrne and Piddubne and towards Andriivka-Klevtsove.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians carried out an attempt to advance near Novozlatopil.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians assaulted the positions of Ukraine’s defence forces once in the vicinity of Novopavlivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three Russian attacks.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit two Russian command posts, four artillery pieces and 18 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

