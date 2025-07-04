All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Czechia to investigate companies possibly supplying Russia with equipment for weapons production

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 4 July 2025, 09:12
Czechia to investigate companies possibly supplying Russia with equipment for weapons production
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Security and Information Service of Czechia (BIS) will investigate Czech companies that may have exported equipment to Russia for weapons manufacturing.

Source: iRozhlas citing BIS spokesperson Ladislav Šticha, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Czech news outlet reports that BIS will launch an investigation into companies named by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy has stated that eight Czech companies may be supplying Russia with machine tools intended for weapons production.

"As soon as we receive the list, we will investigate these companies and shops," Šticha said.

He noted that hundreds of companies are attempting to export goods to Russia.

"We have not yet received the official list of potential domestic exporters, so it is difficult to comment on which companies and goods are involved," Šticha said in response to a question about whether BIS already knows which companies Zelenskyy was referring to.

He added that a significant share of goods now subject to embargoes had been exported before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, when sanctions were not yet in place.

"However, almost certainly, this would not have been direct export from Czechia to Russia, as this is impossible without a licence and such goods could not have crossed the border legally," he explained.

Šticha highlighted that the goods in question may have been supplied before 2022 or re-exported through third countries.

He also noted that many companies apply for export licences to so-called safe countries, including EU states. While they are required to ensure that the buyer is the end-user, goods are sometimes resold and re-exported to Russia through intermediaries. "Companies often claim they were unaware of the resale, and it is very difficult to prove otherwise," Šticha said.

The spokesperson also pointed to a lack of funding and personnel to combat the export of embargoed goods.

"This area requires more and more financial and human resources. Right now, there are neither. Only a few dozen state experts are dealing with hundreds of companies trying to export goods to Russia," he concluded.

Background:

  • In early 2025, a scheme to supply sanctioned equipment to Russia was uncovered in Lithuania. Similar violations have been reported involving a German company
  • In late June, Finnish customs announced an investigation into suspected shipments of sanctioned goods to Russia between 2022 and 2023 involving a company from Finland's east.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CzechiaRussiaweaponsproduction
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
Ukraine's commander-in-chief inspects Kharkiv Oblast amid threat of new offensives by Russia – photo
Trump pledges continued support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy call
All News
Czechia
Czech president does not guarantee continued military aid to Kyiv after parliamentary elections
Czechia imposes sanctions on Russian ex-president's aide
Ukraine is no longer just aid recipient but strategic partner in Europe's security – Czech foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
21:31
Russia attacks Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with Grad MLRS and kamikaze drones, injuring one man – photos
21:05
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
19:01
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
18:35
Russia attacks Nikopol district with drones and artillery, injuring one woman and damaging houses – photos
18:04
Germany's Greens demand Chancellor Merz increase aid to Ukraine
17:43
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
17:18
Ukraine signs agreements with US and Denmark on joint production of weapons and drones
17:07
BlackRock halts talks on investment fund for Ukraine after Trump's victory – Bloomberg
17:01
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing 70-year-old woman
16:45
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: