All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 4 July 2025, 10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that the large-scale combined Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 3-4 July, which took place after a telephone conversation between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, is evidence of the Kremlin's disrespect towards the United States.

Source: a statement by Sybiha, as reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry 

Details: Sybiha noted that the Russian attack on the night of 3-4 July was "one of the worst so far".

Advertisement:

Quote: "Hundreds of Russian drones and ballistic missiles rained down on the Ukrainian capital. Right after Putin spoke with President Trump. And he does it on purpose. Enough of waiting! Putin clearly shows his complete disregard for the United States and everyone who has called for an end to the war."

Details: The minister called for Russia to be punished with "the toughest sanctions" and for Ukraine to be provided with all the necessary defence assets.

Quote: "Wrong decisions can only encourage the aggressor to escalate terror. Every criminal regime in the world is now watching Putin’s actions closely and responding to them. If he gets away with all of this, everyone will get a very clear message," Sybiha said.

Background:

  • From 18:00 on 3 July, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a record 550 aerial assets. Of them, 478 targets were destroyed, but there were strikes in eight locations and debris fell in 33 locations.
  • On the evening of 3 July, Trump held a phone conversation with Putin. He then said that there had been no progress on ceasing fire in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

missile strikeForeign Affairs MinistrywarUSA
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
Ukraine's commander-in-chief inspects Kharkiv Oblast amid threat of new offensives by Russia – photo
Trump pledges continued support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy call
All News
missile strike
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
Threat of ballistic missile strike: explosions heard in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
21:31
Russia attacks Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with Grad MLRS and kamikaze drones, injuring one man – photos
21:05
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
19:01
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
18:35
Russia attacks Nikopol district with drones and artillery, injuring one woman and damaging houses – photos
18:04
Germany's Greens demand Chancellor Merz increase aid to Ukraine
17:43
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
17:18
Ukraine signs agreements with US and Denmark on joint production of weapons and drones
17:07
BlackRock halts talks on investment fund for Ukraine after Trump's victory – Bloomberg
17:01
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing 70-year-old woman
16:45
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: