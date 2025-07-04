Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that the large-scale combined Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 3-4 July, which took place after a telephone conversation between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, is evidence of the Kremlin's disrespect towards the United States.

Source: a statement by Sybiha, as reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Details: Sybiha noted that the Russian attack on the night of 3-4 July was "one of the worst so far".

Advertisement:

Quote: "Hundreds of Russian drones and ballistic missiles rained down on the Ukrainian capital. Right after Putin spoke with President Trump. And he does it on purpose. Enough of waiting! Putin clearly shows his complete disregard for the United States and everyone who has called for an end to the war."

Details: The minister called for Russia to be punished with "the toughest sanctions" and for Ukraine to be provided with all the necessary defence assets.

Quote: "Wrong decisions can only encourage the aggressor to escalate terror. Every criminal regime in the world is now watching Putin’s actions closely and responding to them. If he gets away with all of this, everyone will get a very clear message," Sybiha said.

Background:

From 18:00 on 3 July, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a record 550 aerial assets. Of them, 478 targets were destroyed, but there were strikes in eight locations and debris fell in 33 locations.

On the evening of 3 July, Trump held a phone conversation with Putin. He then said that there had been no progress on ceasing fire in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!