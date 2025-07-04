Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos

When the Russians launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv on the night of 3-4 July, not only people but also local street dogs took shelter in the Teremky metro station.

Source: the animal welfare organisation UAnimals

Details: "During tonight's attack, a local dog was also in the shelter with everyone else. No one chased the dog away; on the contrary, everyone greeted it with smiles and understanding," wrote user Zhenia (@sntsv__art) on Threads.

Photo: UA ANIMALs on Facebook

Photo: UA ANIMALs on Facebook

Volunteers urged people to always go down to shelter during air-raid warnings and allow stray animals to wait out the attack there, too.

"We advise you to prepare an emergency bag for your cats or dogs in advance. Pack some dry food, water in a special bottle with a drinking container, and your pet's favourite toy. Take any medication your pet may need," UAnimals said.

Background:

From the evening of 3 July and throughout the night of 3-4 July, the Russians carried out a large-scale strike with drones and ballistic missiles on the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, as well as the cities of Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv. The main target of the strike was the capital.

Fires and damage to residential buildings were reported in six districts of the capital. As of the morning of 4 July, 23 people were known to have been injured. Among them was a 10-year-old girl.

