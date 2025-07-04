Trump and Macron discussed Ukraine during 3 July call – The Guardian
Friday, 4 July 2025, 12:41
French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump late on 3 July. One of the topics was Ukraine.
Source: European Pravda with reference to The Guardian citing sources in the Élysée Palace
Details: A source at the Élysée Palace said the presidents discussed Iran, Ukraine and the ongoing EU-US tariff talks.
Advertisement:
Macron also spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the situation in Iran and Gaza on Thursday.
Background: On the evening of 3 July, Trump spoke with the Kremlin leader. Following the conversation, the US president said that he had not made any progress on the ceasefire in Ukraine.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!