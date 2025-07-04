All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump and Macron discussed Ukraine during 3 July call – The Guardian

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 4 July 2025, 12:41
Trump and Macron discussed Ukraine during 3 July call – The Guardian
Macron and Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump late on 3 July. One of the topics was Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Guardian citing sources in the Élysée Palace

Details: A source at the Élysée Palace said the presidents discussed Iran, Ukraine and the ongoing EU-US tariff talks.

Advertisement:

Macron also spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the situation in Iran and Gaza on Thursday.

Background: On the evening of 3 July, Trump spoke with the Kremlin leader. Following the conversation, the US president said that he had not made any progress on the ceasefire in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronTrump
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
Ukraine's commander-in-chief inspects Kharkiv Oblast amid threat of new offensives by Russia – photo
Trump pledges continued support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy call
All News
Macron
Macron calls Zelenskyy after talking to Putin – Suspilne
Macron urges Putin to cease fire in Ukraine in first call since 2022
Macron and Putin hold first call since September 2022
RECENT NEWS
21:31
Russia attacks Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with Grad MLRS and kamikaze drones, injuring one man – photos
21:05
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
19:01
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
18:35
Russia attacks Nikopol district with drones and artillery, injuring one woman and damaging houses – photos
18:04
Germany's Greens demand Chancellor Merz increase aid to Ukraine
17:43
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
17:18
Ukraine signs agreements with US and Denmark on joint production of weapons and drones
17:07
BlackRock halts talks on investment fund for Ukraine after Trump's victory – Bloomberg
17:01
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing 70-year-old woman
16:45
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: