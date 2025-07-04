Trump and Macron discussed Ukraine during 3 July call – The Guardian

French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump late on 3 July. One of the topics was Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Guardian citing sources in the Élysée Palace

Details: A source at the Élysée Palace said the presidents discussed Iran, Ukraine and the ongoing EU-US tariff talks.

Advertisement:

Macron also spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the situation in Iran and Gaza on Thursday.

Background: On the evening of 3 July, Trump spoke with the Kremlin leader. Following the conversation, the US president said that he had not made any progress on the ceasefire in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!