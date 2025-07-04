All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish embassy head on overnight Russian strike on Kyiv: Drones will not scare us

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 4 July 2025, 13:57
Polish embassy head on overnight Russian strike on Kyiv: Drones will not scare us

Piotr Łukasiewicz, Head of the Polish Embassy in Ukraine, has commented on Russia's overnight large-scale attack on Kyiv.

Source: Łukasiewicz on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Following the Russian strike, it was reported that the consular department of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv had been damaged.

Advertisement:

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Paweł Wroński said that embassy staff who were at shelter at the time heard the strike and later discovered a hole in the roof.

Commenting on the incident, Łukasiewicz wrote: "Drones will not scare us. We stand with Ukraine. Together towards victory".

Background: 

  • On the night of 3-4 July, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 550 drones and missiles. Ukrainian air defence units successfully downed 478 aerial assets, but eight hits were recorded and debris fell in 33 locations.
  • Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called for the resumption of air defence supplies to Ukraine in light of the strike on Kyiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KyivattackPoland
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
Ukraine's commander-in-chief inspects Kharkiv Oblast amid threat of new offensives by Russia – photo
Trump pledges continued support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy call
All News
Kyiv
Kyiv's Nash Format publishing house hit by Russian strike – photos
Republican congressman on strike on Ukraine: Putin enjoys targeting families
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 26 people injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:31
Russia attacks Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with Grad MLRS and kamikaze drones, injuring one man – photos
21:05
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
19:01
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
18:35
Russia attacks Nikopol district with drones and artillery, injuring one woman and damaging houses – photos
18:04
Germany's Greens demand Chancellor Merz increase aid to Ukraine
17:43
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
17:18
Ukraine signs agreements with US and Denmark on joint production of weapons and drones
17:07
BlackRock halts talks on investment fund for Ukraine after Trump's victory – Bloomberg
17:01
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing 70-year-old woman
16:45
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: