Polish embassy head on overnight Russian strike on Kyiv: Drones will not scare us

Piotr Łukasiewicz, Head of the Polish Embassy in Ukraine, has commented on Russia's overnight large-scale attack on Kyiv.

Details: Following the Russian strike, it was reported that the consular department of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv had been damaged.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Paweł Wroński said that embassy staff who were at shelter at the time heard the strike and later discovered a hole in the roof.

Commenting on the incident, Łukasiewicz wrote: "Drones will not scare us. We stand with Ukraine. Together towards victory".

On the night of 3-4 July, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 550 drones and missiles. Ukrainian air defence units successfully downed 478 aerial assets, but eight hits were recorded and debris fell in 33 locations.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called for the resumption of air defence supplies to Ukraine in light of the strike on Kyiv.

