Polish embassy head on overnight Russian strike on Kyiv: Drones will not scare us
Friday, 4 July 2025, 13:57
Piotr Łukasiewicz, Head of the Polish Embassy in Ukraine, has commented on Russia's overnight large-scale attack on Kyiv.
Source: Łukasiewicz on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Following the Russian strike, it was reported that the consular department of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv had been damaged.
Advertisement:
Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Paweł Wroński said that embassy staff who were at shelter at the time heard the strike and later discovered a hole in the roof.
Commenting on the incident, Łukasiewicz wrote: "Drones will not scare us. We stand with Ukraine. Together towards victory".
Background:
- On the night of 3-4 July, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 550 drones and missiles. Ukrainian air defence units successfully downed 478 aerial assets, but eight hits were recorded and debris fell in 33 locations.
- Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called for the resumption of air defence supplies to Ukraine in light of the strike on Kyiv.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!