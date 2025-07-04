All Sections
Ukraine uses new Shahed-type drones to strike strategic plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast

Khrystoforov VladyslavFriday, 4 July 2025, 15:25
Ukraine uses new Shahed-type drones to strike strategic plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast
A Ukrainian drone. Photo: Screenshot

Ukraine used a new type of drone to attack the Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on the morning of 4 July. At least 10 drones hit the plant's territory.

Source: Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, as reported by Oboronka, a defence industry project created by Mezha.Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: Videos appeared in the morning showing strikes on the facility and the drones flying towards the target. One video shows a Ukrainian drone with a design similar to the Iranian-Russian Shahed/Geran-2, but fitted with additional control surfaces at the front and rear of the airframe.

Defence Blog, a defence and security news outlet, noted that the drone features a vertical tail fin similar to that of the Israeli loitering munition IAI Harop.

 

Experts interviewed by Defence Blog believe that this design significantly improves the drone’s directional stability and flight correction during targeting, allowing for more precise strikes on enemy targets.

Andrii Kovalenko, Head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council, said that the Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant produces vital components for Russian forces, specifically sights, rangefinders, thermal imagers and fire control systems for tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, ships and aircraft.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence and the American company Swift Beat LLC signed a memorandum agreeing to increase production of interceptor drones to shoot down Russian loitering munitions. Defence Minister Rustem Umierov noted that Ukraine is set to receive hundreds of thousands of such drones this year.

