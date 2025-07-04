Zelenskyy speaks with Trump

Trump and Zelenskyy in Washington in February 2025. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Yermak: "A very important and meaningful conversation between the presidents [Zelenskyy and Trump – ed.]. All details very soon."

Details: Prior to that, Zelenskyy said he planned to raise the issue of continued US supplies of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, particularly PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems, during an upcoming conversation with Trump.

A source told Axios correspondent Barak Ravid that the presidents' conversation lasted roughly 40 minutes. They discussed the escalation of Russian strikes on Ukraine and the provision of air defence to Kyiv.

Background:

Russian leader Vladimir Putin had earlier said he would hold a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on 3 July.

Trump later confirmed that the call was scheduled for 10:00 US time.

After the call, the US president said he had made no progress in efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine

In a separate comment to journalists, Trump added that Putin has no intention of ending the war.

