All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy speaks with Trump

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 4 July 2025, 16:43
Zelenskyy speaks with Trump
Trump and Zelenskyy in Washington in February 2025. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Yermak: "A very important and meaningful conversation between the presidents [Zelenskyy and Trump – ed.]. All details very soon."

Advertisement:

Details: Prior to that, Zelenskyy said he planned to raise the issue of continued US supplies of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, particularly PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems, during an upcoming conversation with Trump.

A source told Axios correspondent Barak Ravid that the presidents' conversation lasted roughly 40 minutes. They discussed the escalation of Russian strikes on Ukraine and the provision of air defence to Kyiv.

Background: 

  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin had earlier said he would hold a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on 3 July.
  • Trump later confirmed that the call was scheduled for 10:00 US time.
  • After the call, the US president said he had made no progress in efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine
  • In a separate comment to journalists, Trump added that Putin has no intention of ending the war.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrump
Advertisement:
Drones attack chemical plant near Moscow and oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai – videos
UpdatedRussian UAVs hit high-rise buildings in Kharkiv: 27 injured, including children – photo, video
Trump says he's "helping Ukraine a lot"
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
Zelenskyy on Putin-Trump call: Not sure they have many ideas in common
FT finds out when next conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump will take place
RECENT NEWS
10:48
Russian drones attack Zaporizhzhia, damaging university building and injuring 10 people – photos
10:46
Around 500 buildings in Kyiv cut off from water supply after Russian attack
10:29
Drones attack chemical plant near Moscow and oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai – videos
10:18
Destruction and damaged cars – State Emergency Service shows aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv
09:57
Russians kill seven civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
09:43
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and over 100 drones: 75 UAVs, hits recorded
09:27
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing large-scale fires: five people injured – photos
08:25
Russian drones attack Odesa, killing man and causing damage – photos, video
08:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts 90 times over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:22
UpdatedRussian UAVs hit high-rise buildings in Kharkiv: 27 injured, including children – photo, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: