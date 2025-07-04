European Parliament to vote on resolution highlighting human cost of Russia's war in Ukraine

On Wednesday 9 July, the European Parliament is set to vote on the resolution on the human cost of Russia’s war against Ukraine and the urgent need to end Russian aggression: the situation of illegally detained civilians and prisoners of war, and the continued bombing of civilians.

Source: final draft of the agenda of the European Parliament session on 7-10 July 2025, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The voting session will run from 13:00 to 14:00 Central European Time, with the resolution on Ukraine scheduled as the last item on the agenda.

Quote from Delphine Colard, chief spokesperson for the European Parliament: "Another important point to conclude the debate that took place in the preceding June plenary session, the MEPs will have a vote on Wednesday to condemn the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, as well as the execution and acts of torture inflicted upon Ukrainian soldiers."

Background:

European Pravda reported that on 7 July, the European Parliament will assess Ursula von der Leyen's performance as head of the European Commission, and on 10 July, it will hold a vote of no confidence in the Commission.

Meanwhile, European Pravda notes that the vote is unlikely to result in von der Leyen’s resignation, as there is insufficient support for a no-confidence motion among MEPs.

