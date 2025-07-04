German foreign minister advises those who believe that "Putin wants peace" to look at photos from Kyiv

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has urged those who believe Russia is genuinely seeking peace to consider the aftermath of the latest attack on Ukraine on the night of 3-4 July.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a statement by Wadephul

Details: Wadephul made this comment while sharing a post by his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha about the overnight attack.

Advertisement:

Wadephul reiterated in German that Kyiv had been under attack by hundreds of aerial targets for many hours.

Stundenlang überziehen die russischen Angreifer letzte Nacht Kyjiw mit hunderten Raketen & Drohnen. Wer in Deutschland noch immer glaubt, Putin wolle Frieden, sollte sich diese Bilder gut anschauen. Die #Ukraine braucht unsere volle Unterstützung. Frieden kommt nur durch Stärke. https://t.co/lCDwaoeOGr — Johann Wadephul (@AussenMinDE) July 4, 2025

"Anyone in Germany who still believes that Putin wants peace should take a good look at these photos. Ukraine needs our full support. Peace can only come through strength," he stressed.

Background:

Earlier this week, Wadephul visited Kyiv and Odesa, where he was shown, among other things, one of the German-made IRIS-T systems supplied to Ukraine on duty.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suspected it was not a coincidence that another large-scale attack on Kyiv occurred shortly after a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, whose consular office was damaged during the nighttime attack, has called on US President Donald Trump to resume the supply of air defence systems to Ukraine.

After Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine on the night of 3-4 July, Republican US Representative Don Bacon called on Trump to change his approach to Russia, stressing that his chosen strategy was not working.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!