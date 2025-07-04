All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

German foreign minister advises those who believe that "Putin wants peace" to look at photos from Kyiv

Mariya YemetsFriday, 4 July 2025, 17:34
German foreign minister advises those who believe that Putin wants peace to look at photos from Kyiv
Stock Photo: Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has urged those who believe Russia is genuinely seeking peace to consider the aftermath of the latest attack on Ukraine on the night of 3-4 July.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a statement by Wadephul 

Details: Wadephul made this comment while sharing a post by his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha about the overnight attack.

Advertisement:

Wadephul reiterated in German that Kyiv had been under attack by hundreds of aerial targets for many hours.

"Anyone in Germany who still believes that Putin wants peace should take a good look at these photos. Ukraine needs our full support. Peace can only come through strength," he stressed.

Background:

  • Earlier this week, Wadephul visited Kyiv and Odesa, where he was shown, among other things, one of the German-made IRIS-T systems supplied to Ukraine on duty.
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suspected it was not a coincidence that another large-scale attack on Kyiv occurred shortly after a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
  • Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, whose consular office was damaged during the nighttime attack, has called on US President Donald Trump to resume the supply of air defence systems to Ukraine.
  • After Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine on the night of 3-4 July, Republican US Representative Don Bacon called on Trump to change his approach to Russia, stressing that his chosen strategy was not working. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

GermanyKyivattack
Advertisement:
Drones attack chemical plant near Moscow and oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai – videos
UpdatedRussian UAVs hit high-rise buildings in Kharkiv: 27 injured, including children – photo, video
Trump says he's "helping Ukraine a lot"
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
All News
Germany
Germany confirms having talks with US on sending Patriot systems to Ukraine, says Bloomberg
Germany wants to conclude agreement with US on Patriot for Ukraine – Bild
Germany to fund production of 500 Ukrainian-made long-range drones
RECENT NEWS
10:29
Drones attack chemical plant near Moscow and oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai – videos
10:18
Destruction and damaged cars – State Emergency Service shows aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv
09:57
Russians kill seven civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
09:43
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and over 100 drones: 75 UAVs, hits recorded
09:27
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing large-scale fires: five people injured – photos
08:25
Russian drones attack Odesa, killing man and causing damage – photos, video
08:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts 90 times over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:22
UpdatedRussian UAVs hit high-rise buildings in Kharkiv: 27 injured, including children – photo, video
08:12
Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast on 6 July: death toll rises to two
07:54
Trump's special envoy Kellogg plans to attend Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome – Kyiv Post
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: