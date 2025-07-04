Russian drone drops explosives on street in Kherson: woman and two children injured

Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone on a street in the city of Kherson on the evening of 4 July, injuring an 84-year-old woman and two children.

Quote: "The data obtained during the investigation indicates that Russian troops dropped an explosive device from a UAV on one of the streets of Kherson at around 17:00 on 4 July 2025."

Details: The explosion is reported to have injured an 84-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl.

