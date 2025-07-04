All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone drops explosives on street in Kherson: woman and two children injured

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 4 July 2025, 19:17
Russian drone drops explosives on street in Kherson: woman and two children injured
Kherson. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone on a street in the city of Kherson on the evening of 4 July, injuring an 84-year-old woman and two children.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "The data obtained during the investigation indicates that Russian troops dropped an explosive device from a UAV on one of the streets of Kherson at around 17:00 on 4 July 2025."

Advertisement:

Details: The explosion is reported to have injured an 84-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KhersondronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Drones attack chemical plant near Moscow and oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai – videos
UpdatedRussian UAVs hit high-rise buildings in Kharkiv: 27 injured, including children – photo, video
Trump says he's "helping Ukraine a lot"
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
All News
Kherson
Russians attack medical facility in Kherson, damaging a building and ambulances – photos
Russian drones attack two elderly people in Kherson
Russians attack Kherson in early morning, injuring man
RECENT NEWS
11:08
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 6 strikes on residential areas, 11 injured, person may be trapped under rubble
10:48
Russian drones attack Zaporizhzhia, damaging university building and injuring 10 people – photos
10:46
Around 500 buildings in Kyiv cut off from water supply after Russian attack
10:29
Drones attack chemical plant near Moscow and oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai – videos
10:18
Destruction and damaged cars – State Emergency Service shows aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv
09:57
Russians kill seven civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
09:43
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and over 100 drones: 75 UAVs, hits recorded
09:27
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing large-scale fires: five people injured – photos
08:25
Russian drones attack Odesa, killing man and causing damage – photos, video
08:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts 90 times over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: