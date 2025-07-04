Zelenskyy on last night's interceptor drone operations: Production must be scaled up

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated in his evening address that Ukrainian interceptor drones shot down dozens of Shahed loitering munitions launched by Russia on Ukraine on the night of 3-4 July.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "It was a rocky start to the day, with more than 500 Russian attack drones and missiles. Difficult, but a significant number were shot down. Regrettably, some struck their targets. Interceptor drones demonstrated important performance today. Dozens of Shaheds were taken down specifically by interceptors."

Details: Zelenskyy said Ukraine is scaling up the production of interceptor drones as much as possible. "Increasing production of such types of drones – the interceptor ones – and expanding training and preparation for our drone operators. The mission is clear," he stated.

Background:

On the night of 3-4 July, Russian forces launched a large-scale strike on Kyiv with attack UAVs and ballistic missiles. Fires and damage to residential buildings were recorded in six of the city’s districts. Casualties were reported. Emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the attack found a body.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian forces used 550 drones and missiles in the attack. Ukrainian air defence units downed 478 aerial assets, but eight hits were recorded and debris fell in 33 locations.

Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of Communications of Air Force Command, told Ukrainska Pravda in June that the Ukrainian Air Force is rapidly developing its drone air defence capabilities and recruiting operators for interceptor UAVs to counter Russian drones.

