Russian attack on Kyiv: all fires extinguished, search and rescue operations suspended – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 4 July 2025, 21:01
Firefighters extinguishing a fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Following the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 3-4 July, all fires have now been extinguished and search and rescue operations have been suspended. Work will resume on Saturday morning.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "As of 20:00, all fires have been extinguished and search and rescue operations have been suspended."

Emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The Emergency Service noted that rubble clearance has been paused at one of the locations. A total of 1,280 tonnes of debris and building materials have been removed.

 
Firefighters extinguishing a fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

  • On the night of 3-4 July, Russian forces launched yet another large-scale strike on Kyiv with attack UAVs and ballistic missiles, injuring 26 people, including one child. One person was killed.
  • Ukraine's Air Force reported that the Russians used 550 drones and missiles in the attack. Ukrainian air defence units downed 478 aerial assets, but eight hits were recorded and debris fell in 33 locations.

