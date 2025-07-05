All Sections
Russians attack Kupiansk, injuring two people

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 5 July 2025, 00:16
Explosion. Stock photo: Suspilne

Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 4-5 July, injuring two people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the city of Kupiansk. Early reports indicate that two people have been injured. They are receiving all the necessary medical treatment."

Background: On the night of 4-5 July, Russian forces conducted a drone strike on the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people.

Kharkiv Oblastcasualties
