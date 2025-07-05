Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 5 July 2025, 07:44
Russia has lost 1,050 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,025,260.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,025,260 (+1,050) military personnel;
- 10,990 (+2) tanks;
- 22,953 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,921 (+56) artillery systems;
- 1,428 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,191 (+0) air defence systems;
- 420 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 43,609 (+306) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,439 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 54,148 (+149) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,925 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
