Battlefield sees over 180 clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Soldier fires a shoulder-launched missile. Photo: 28th Mechanised Brigade; General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 183 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 5 July

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 Russian attacks. Russian forces conducted 13 airstrikes, dropping 32 guided bombs, and fired 290 times, including nine times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Zelene and Kamianka and towards Kutkivka 10 times.

On the Kupiansk front, eight Russian attacks occurred. Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults near the settlements of Holubivka, Zahryzove and Zelenyi Hai.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 27 attacks, trying to penetrate Ukrainian defence near the settlements of Nadiia, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Dibrova and towards Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians conducted three attempts to advance near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Vyimka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 11 attacks near the village of Romanivka and towards Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's defence forces stopped 66 Russian assaults near the settlements of Poltavka, Novotoretske, Razine, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 17 attacks near the settlements of Yalta, Zirka, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Voskresenka and Shevchenko.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted three unsuccessful attempts to advance on Ukrainian positions near the village of Kamianske and towards Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted three unsuccessful attempts to attack Ukrainian positions near the Antonivka bridge.

