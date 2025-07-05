Russian strikes leave parts of Ukrainian Chuhuiv without electricity
There is no electricity supply in several microdistricts of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, which found itself at the epicentre of Russian attacks.
Source: Halyna Minaieva, Mayor of Chuhuiv, on Telegram
Details: It is noted that the power supply is already being restored.
Minaeva denied rumours about possible interruptions in the supply of fuel to local petrol stations and stated that there will be no shortage of fuel as a result of shelling.
Quote from Minaieva: "Once again, I ask you, dear compatriots, to trust only official information from verified sources and to remain calm.
It is not the first day that you and I are under enemy blows and know what and how we should act."
Background: Russian troops launched a large-scale drone attack on the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 5 July, injuring 11 people, including two children.
