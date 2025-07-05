All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian strikes leave parts of Ukrainian Chuhuiv without electricity

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 5 July 2025, 12:11
Russian strikes leave parts of Ukrainian Chuhuiv without electricity
Chuhuiv. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

There is no electricity supply in several microdistricts of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, which found itself at the epicentre of Russian attacks.

Source: Halyna Minaieva, Mayor of Chuhuiv, on Telegram

Details: It is noted that the power supply is already being restored.

Advertisement:

Minaeva denied rumours about possible interruptions in the supply of fuel to local petrol stations and stated that there will be no shortage of fuel as a result of shelling.

Quote from Minaieva: "Once again, I ask you, dear compatriots, to trust only official information from verified sources and to remain calm.

It is not the first day that you and I are under enemy blows and know what and how we should act."

Background: Russian troops launched a large-scale drone attack on the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 5 July, injuring 11 people, including two children.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
Ukraine's General Staff confirms destruction of ammunition factory near Moscow by Unmanned Systems Forces' drones – video
Former Russian transport minister found dead after being dismissed this morning
Police determine cause of powerful explosions near Zhytomyr – photos
Ukrainian long-range drones strike oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – source
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Large-scale Russian attack on Chuhuiv: 11 people injured, including two children
Russians attack Kupiansk, injuring two people
Russia attacks Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast: three people injured, including child
RECENT NEWS
11:56
Russian army major among "neutral" athletes cleared by FIE for World Fencing Championships
11:36
Ukraine's commander-in-chief insists on restoring positions and regaining territories in Russia's Kursk Oblast
11:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals "insides" of Russian Kh-101 missiles that hit children's hospital last year – photo
11:05
updatedCivilian killed and nine more injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson – video
11:03
Russians destroy Kyiv warehouse of Kibernetiki electronics chain
10:27
Czech president and former NATO general outlines his perception of power balance in Russia-Ukraine war
10:25
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
10:01
Trump told Zelenskyy aid pause was not his decision – WSJ
09:45
Czech president does not believe Russia is currently winning war
09:35
Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July: another person dies in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: