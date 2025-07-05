All Sections
Russians strike Nova Poshta branch in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast – photos

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 5 July 2025, 13:25
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Nova Poshta

A drone attack damaged the No. 1 post office belonging to Nova Poshta (New Post), the largest private postal operator in Ukraine, in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, during a large-scale attack on the evening of 4 July.

Source: press office for Nova Poshta

Details: The company said that the post office is working only in the ramp delivery mode, without customer access to the premises, due to significant damage to the construction.

Damaged post office in Chuhuiv

Photo: Nova Poshta

"None of the employees or customers were injured. The post office was closed at the time of the attack. All the parcels are safe. The parcels sent to this post office are being redirected to post office No. 2," said Nova Poshta.

 
Damaged post office in Chuhuiv
Photo: Nova Poshta

They also added that if the service inside is safe, the branch will resume full operation soon. If necessary, a mobile branch will be deployed nearby.

Nova Poshta promises that there will be no delays in deliveries.

Background: On the night of 4-5 July, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 322 UAVs. The Air Force of Ukraine reported that 292 UAVs were downed.

