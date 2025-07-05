Russians strike Nova Poshta branch in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast – photos

A drone attack damaged the No. 1 post office belonging to Nova Poshta (New Post), the largest private postal operator in Ukraine, in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, during a large-scale attack on the evening of 4 July.

Source: press office for Nova Poshta

Details: The company said that the post office is working only in the ramp delivery mode, without customer access to the premises, due to significant damage to the construction.

Damaged post office in Chuhuiv Photo: Nova Poshta

"None of the employees or customers were injured. The post office was closed at the time of the attack. All the parcels are safe. The parcels sent to this post office are being redirected to post office No. 2," said Nova Poshta.

They also added that if the service inside is safe, the branch will resume full operation soon. If necessary, a mobile branch will be deployed nearby.

Nova Poshta promises that there will be no delays in deliveries.

Background: On the night of 4-5 July, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 322 UAVs. The Air Force of Ukraine reported that 292 UAVs were downed.

