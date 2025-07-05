Germany's Greens demand Chancellor Merz increase aid to Ukraine

Four members of the Bundestag from the Green Party have appealed to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to increase funding for aid to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bild

Details: MPs Robin Wagener, Sara Nanni, Sebastian Schäfer and Anton Hofreiter are calling on the German chancellor to "adjust the relevant budget items to support Ukraine and increase them for the next fiscal year".

Advertisement:

In view of the latest Russian attacks, Green politicians are also demanding greater German assistance in the field of air defence, without which "Russian dictatorship over Ukraine will become more likely".

Quote from the MPs’ appeal: "The situation is critical. While Putin openly confirms that he will not negotiate and is fully committed to his military goals, while Putin terrorises the civilian population with increasingly large-scale air strikes, the US government refuses to provide the aid it has already promised."

Details: In the letter, the Green Party MPs also reminded Merz that it was thanks to their votes in the previous Bundestag that steps were taken to significantly increase defence spending.

The publication writes that in this way, the MPs gave the chancellor "room for manoeuvre to support Ukraine", which "has not yet been exhausted".

Background:

Under the previous government led by Olaf Scholz, Germany approved an additional €3 billion in military aid for Ukraine in 2025 and a further €8.3 billion for the years 2026-2029.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in June that Germany would provide Ukraine with additional military aid worth €1.9 billion.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!