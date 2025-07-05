Russia attacks Nikopol district with drones and artillery, injuring one woman and damaging houses – photos
Russian troops have been attacking the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast throughout the day, mainly using FPV drones and artillery, resulting in the injury of a 39-year-old woman.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Explosions were heard in the Nikopol, Pokrovsk and Marhanets hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Quote: "A 39-year-old woman was injured as a result of the attacks. She will be recuperating at home."
Details: Multi-storey buildings, houses, farm buildings, an abandoned building and solar panels were damaged.
Background: On the morning of 2 July, four people were injured as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike on the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
