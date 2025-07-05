All Sections
Russia attacks Kupiansk with Grad MLRS and kamikaze drones, injuring one man – photos

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 5 July 2025, 21:31
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian troops attacked the city of Kupiansk and the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast on Saturday 5 July, injuring a 66-year-old man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Kupiansk came under Russian airstrikes, artillery shelling and kamikaze drone attacks.

  • At around 11:25, the village of Prykolotne was hit by Russian airstrikes which damaged houses and warehouses belonging to a business.
  • In the afternoon, the Russians also attacked the city of Kupiansk. An emergency medical vehicle was damaged by an FPV drone strike. At around 13:30, the city was attacked again, presumably with a Grad multiple-launch rocket system. At least five houses were destroyed.
  • The attack on the village of Malyi Burluk took place at around 13:40. An attack drone, presumably a Molniya, hit an outbuilding.
  • At around 19:00, the Russians attacked Prykolotne again with an FPV drone. A 66-year-old man was injured in the strike and is receiving the necessary medical treatment.
 
Aftermath of the attack
Photo:  Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast has launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

 
Aftermath of the attack
Photo:  Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Background: On the evening of 4 July, Russian troops launched a large-scale drone attack on the town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 11 people, including two children.

Kharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
