Russia attacks Kupiansk with Grad MLRS and kamikaze drones, injuring one man – photos

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian troops attacked the city of Kupiansk and the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast on Saturday 5 July, injuring a 66-year-old man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Kupiansk came under Russian airstrikes, artillery shelling and kamikaze drone attacks.

Advertisement:

At around 11:25 , the village of Prykolotne was hit by Russian airstrikes which damaged houses and warehouses belonging to a business.

, the village of Prykolotne was hit by Russian airstrikes which damaged houses and warehouses belonging to a business. In the afternoon, the Russians also attacked the city of Kupiansk. An emergency medical vehicle was damaged by an FPV drone strike. At around 13:30 , the city was attacked again, presumably with a Grad multiple-launch rocket system. At least five houses were destroyed.

, the city was attacked again, presumably with a Grad multiple-launch rocket system. At least five houses were destroyed. The attack on the village of Malyi Burluk took place at around 13:40 . An attack drone, presumably a Molniya, hit an outbuilding.

. An attack drone, presumably a Molniya, hit an outbuilding. At around 19:00, the Russians attacked Prykolotne again with an FPV drone. A 66-year-old man was injured in the strike and is receiving the necessary medical treatment.

Aftermath of the attack Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast has launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Aftermath of the attack Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Background: On the evening of 4 July, Russian troops launched a large-scale drone attack on the town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 11 people, including two children.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!