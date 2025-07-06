All Sections
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv sparks fires, injures woman and child

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 6 July 2025, 01:12
Stock photo: Depositphotos

Russian drones struck Kharkiv on the night of 5-6 July, causing fires at the sites of the attacks and injuring a mother and a child.

Source: Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov; Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov

Details: Terekhov reported an explosion in the city at 01:07.

Quote from Terekhov: "Preliminary reports indicate that these are Shaheds. We are finding out the details. A few more enemy drones are on their way to the city".

Details: At 01:12 Terekhov reported a second explosion in Kharkiv.

Updated: At 01:14, a third explosion in the city was reported.

Syniehubov reported hits in two districts of Kharkiv.

Quote from Syniehubov at 02:13: "Preliminary information indicates that drone hits have been recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv.

Fires have broken out at the sites of the hits."

Details: At 02:22, Syniehubov reported that another Russians strike had been recorded in the Novobavarskyi district of the city.

Later, Syniehubov reported that a 46-year-old woman had been injured as a result of the attack on the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv.

Subsequently, the head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that there were two victims as a result of the attack on Kharkiv.

Quote from Syniehubov at 03:28: "The number of victims in the large-scale UAV attack on Kharkiv has increased to two people.

A little girl aged 2 years and 8 months has suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district.

She is also being provided with the necessary medical treatment."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

