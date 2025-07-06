All Sections
Explosions heard in Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 6 July 2025, 01:44
Explosions heard in Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts
Smoke. Stock photo: social media

Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts amid the threat of Russian drones and ballistic missiles on the night of 5-6 July.

Source: Mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Sienkevych; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne Mykolaiv, a Mykolaiv-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote from Sienkevych: "Explosions heard in Mykolaiv. The drone threat remains!" 

Update: Fedorov said that explosions had also been heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In addition, Suspilne reported multiple explosions in Mykolaiv.

Fedorov later added that air defence systems were responding in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and confirmed further explosions.

Early reports from Kim indicate that there were no casualties in Mykolaiv.

