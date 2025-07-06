Russian drone attack sparks fires in Zaporizhzhia, injures woman – photos

Damage and fires have been reported and a woman has been injured in a Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Fedorov noted that the Russians had attacked Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district with Shahed drones.

Advertisement:

Quote from Fedorov "A private business, a farm and storage facilities have been damaged. Several fires have occurred. Emergency services are working everywhere.

Early reports indicate that there are no casualties."

Details: At dawn, Fedorov posted a photo of the aftermath of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the district.

Update: In the morning, Fedorov confirmed that the Russians had attacked Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district with six Shahed drones, injuring a woman.

Quote: "One of the strikes hit the village of Yurkivka. A house was damaged there.

An elderly woman was injured. She was provided with all the necessary medical treatment".

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!