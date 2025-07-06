All Sections
Russians attack Kharkiv with Geran drones

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 6 July 2025, 03:58
Russians attack Kharkiv with Geran drones
Dmytro Yatsychenko. Photo: Screenshot

Russian forces attacked three districts of Kharkiv with Geran-2 drones on the night of 5-6 July, with six strikes recorded, the prosecutor’s office reports.

Source: a statement by Dmytro Yatsychenko, a senior official at Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "At night, Russian troops launched an attack on Kharkiv. Early reports indicate there were six strikes by Geran-type UAVs." 

Details: Yatsychenko reported that the Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Novobavarskyi districts of the city came under attack.

Quote: "The strikes occurred in densely built-up urban areas." 

Details: Kharkiv Prosecutor’s Office also published video footage showing the aftermath of the strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi and Novobavarskyi districts.

KharkivdronesRusso-Ukrainian warProsecutor's Office
