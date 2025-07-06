Russians strike Kyiv Oblast with drones: three injured, extensive damage reported – photos
Three people have been injured in Kyiv Oblast as a result of a Russian drone attack. Two apartment buildings and several houses have been damaged, while four garages and a car have been destroyed.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Three people were injured in the Vyshhorod district as a result of the Russian drone strike.
A 35-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his back, arms and legs. A 79-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction.
In addition, two apartment buildings were damaged. Four garages and a car were destroyed by fire. Another three cars were damaged.
Houses and outbuildings also sustained damage.
An 87-year-old woman was rescued from under the rubble in one of the houses.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!