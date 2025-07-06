All Sections
Firefighters tackle aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 6 July 2025, 05:46
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service has published photos of firefighters dealing with the aftermath of a Russian attack on the night of 5-6 July in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "Another enemy attack caused destruction and fires in the industrial and residential areas of the Vyshhorod hromada." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Aftermath of the attack
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service
 
Aftermath of the attack
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service
 
Aftermath of the attack
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service
 
Aftermath of the attack
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service
 
Aftermath of the attack
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Background: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that three people had been injured in Kyiv Oblast in the Russian drone attack, and that two high-rise buildings and houses had been damaged and four garages and a car destroyed.

