Russia loses 1,180 soldiers and one aircraft over past day

A Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded, an aircraft and 39 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,026,440 (+1,180) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,992 (+2) tanks;

tanks; 22,956 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 29,960 (+39) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,430 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,192 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 421 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

fixed-wing aircraft; 340 (+0) helicopters;

43,825 (+216) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,439 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

54,252 (+104) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,925 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

