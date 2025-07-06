Russia loses 1,180 soldiers and one aircraft over past day
Sunday, 6 July 2025, 07:34
Russia has lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded, an aircraft and 39 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,026,440 (+1,180) military personnel;
- 10,992 (+2) tanks;
- 22,956 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,960 (+39) artillery systems;
- 1,430 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,192 (+1) air defence systems;
- 421 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 43,825 (+216) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,439 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 54,252 (+104) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,925 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
