Russia loses 1,180 soldiers and one aircraft over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 6 July 2025, 07:34
A Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded, an aircraft and 39 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,026,440 (+1,180) military personnel;
  • 10,992 (+2) tanks;
  • 22,956 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,960 (+39) artillery systems;
  • 1,430 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,192 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 43,825 (+216) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,439 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 54,252 (+104) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,925 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

