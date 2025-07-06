Russia attacks Ukraine with 157 drones and 4 missiles, striking 19 sites

The Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 157 UAVs and 4 S-300 missiles on the night of 5-6 July. Ukraine’s Air Force has reported that 98 drones were shot down and another 19 disappeared from radar.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Russian drones struck 19 locations, while two caused damage after being shot down.

The air attack is ongoing, with new groups of Shahed drones recorded flying into Ukrainian territory.

