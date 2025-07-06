All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with 157 drones and 4 missiles, striking 19 sites

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 July 2025, 08:31
22nd Mechanised Brigade. Photo: Ukrainian General Staff

The Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 157 UAVs and 4 S-300 missiles on the night of 5-6 July. Ukraine’s Air Force has reported that 98 drones were shot down and another 19 disappeared from radar. 

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Russian drones struck 19 locations, while two caused damage after being shot down.  

The air attack is ongoing, with new groups of Shahed drones recorded flying into Ukrainian territory.

