All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians kill five and injure ten civilians in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 July 2025, 09:02
Russians kill five and injure ten civilians in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
Donetsk Oblast on 5 July. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Five civilians were killed in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 5 July in Russian attacks.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: On 5 July, Russian forces killed three civilians in Donetsk Oblast – in the settlements of Andriivka, Novohryhorivka and Myrnohrad.

Advertisement:

Seven people were injured in the oblast over the past 24 hours – two in Andriivka, two in Novohryhorivka, two in Pokrovsk and one in Rivne.

Meanwhile, two people were killed and three injured in Kherson Oblast as a result of Russian attacks.

The authorities reported that Russian troops had targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in several settlements of the oblast. Five apartment buildings and six houses were damaged.

The Russians also hit a petrol station, a garage and cars.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastKherson OblastCasualties
Advertisement:
Ukraine's commander-in-chief insists on restoring positions and regaining territories in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
Ukraine's General Staff confirms destruction of ammunition factory near Moscow by Unmanned Systems Forces' drones – video
Former Russian transport minister found dead after being dismissed this morning
Police determine cause of powerful explosions near Zhytomyr – photos
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian partisans disrupt Russian logistics in Donetsk Oblast with sabotage
Russians occupy two villages between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts – DeepState
Two more killed and 15 injured in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
RECENT NEWS
11:56
Russian army major among "neutral" athletes cleared by FIE for World Fencing Championships
11:36
Ukraine's commander-in-chief insists on restoring positions and regaining territories in Russia's Kursk Oblast
11:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals "insides" of Russian Kh-101 missiles that hit children's hospital last year – photo
11:05
updatedCivilian killed and nine more injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson – video
11:03
Russians destroy Kyiv warehouse of Kibernetiki electronics chain
10:27
Czech president and former NATO general outlines his perception of power balance in Russia-Ukraine war
10:25
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
10:01
Trump told Zelenskyy aid pause was not his decision – WSJ
09:45
Czech president does not believe Russia is currently winning war
09:35
Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July: another person dies in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: