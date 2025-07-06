Russians kill five and injure ten civilians in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

Five civilians were killed in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 5 July in Russian attacks.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: On 5 July, Russian forces killed three civilians in Donetsk Oblast – in the settlements of Andriivka, Novohryhorivka and Myrnohrad.

Seven people were injured in the oblast over the past 24 hours – two in Andriivka, two in Novohryhorivka, two in Pokrovsk and one in Rivne.

Meanwhile, two people were killed and three injured in Kherson Oblast as a result of Russian attacks.

The authorities reported that Russian troops had targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in several settlements of the oblast. Five apartment buildings and six houses were damaged.

The Russians also hit a petrol station, a garage and cars.

