Ukraine to sign energy supply deals with Europe before heating season

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the signing of an agreement with European partners on the supply of energy resources in preparation for the heating season.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 6 July

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have a list of clear goals in preparation for the upcoming heating season. There are issues I raised personally with European leaders at the highest political level."

He added that at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Energy and Naftogaz of Ukraine, the agreements are being prepared for implementation.

Zelenskyy announced the signing of agreements with partners next week (7-13 July) and a conference on the recovery of Ukraine in Rome.

Background:

One of the world’s largest investment companies, BlackRock Inc. stopped looking for investors for the Ukraine Recovery Fund, which was supposed to be presented at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in early 2025 after Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.

In Ukraine, there is currently no high risk of introducing power outage schedules even during peak consumption on hot days.

