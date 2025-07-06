All Sections
Emergency workers come under Russian fire in Kharkiv and Kherson – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 July 2025, 12:22
The damaged fire engine. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Ukrainian emergency workers have come under Russian fire while carrying out their duties in the cities of Kharkiv and Kherson.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine 

Details: In Kharkiv, Russian forces launched a drone strike at night. After emergency workers arrived at the scene, the Russians carried out a second strike.

A fire engine was damaged.

In Kherson, a fire broke out at a petrol station on the morning of 6 July. 

While extinguishing the fire, firefighters came under a repeat Russian strike, which damaged the fire engine.

 
The damaged fire engine.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine 

In both cases, no personnel were injured.

