Emergency workers come under Russian fire in Kharkiv and Kherson – photo
Sunday, 6 July 2025, 12:22
Ukrainian emergency workers have come under Russian fire while carrying out their duties in the cities of Kharkiv and Kherson.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: In Kharkiv, Russian forces launched a drone strike at night. After emergency workers arrived at the scene, the Russians carried out a second strike.
A fire engine was damaged.
In Kherson, a fire broke out at a petrol station on the morning of 6 July.
While extinguishing the fire, firefighters came under a repeat Russian strike, which damaged the fire engine.
In both cases, no personnel were injured.
